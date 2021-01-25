COVID-19: Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata with no spectators

The Republic Day celebrations inKolkata will be subdued this year in the wake of the COVID-19pandemic with no spectators being allowed, a senior officialsaid on Monday.

Only a few dignitaries, including Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and select topstate government officials, will be present to witness theparade at Red Road in the heart of the city, he said.

Around 200 contingents will take part in the parade onTuesday, the state government official told PTI.

''This year, the Republic Day parade will be shorter inthe wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No spectators will beallowed at Red Road like the previous years. Only a few VVIPsother than the CM, the governor and a few senior bureaucratshave been invited,'' he said.

The seating arrangements have been made following theCOVID-19 protocols of physical distancing, he added.

Usually, the entire Maidan area around the venue isbarricaded as thousands of enthusiasts come to the city towitness the parade, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

''However, this year we have decided to put thebarricades only around the surrounding areas of the Red Roadto stop the entry of the common people to the venue,'' he said.

The work to barricade the venue started on Sunday, theofficer said.

At least 1,000 policepersons along with securitypersonnel of the Heavy Radio Flying Squad and Radio FlyingSquad will be deployed in and around the Red Road area, hesaid.

''Senior officers of the rank of assistantcommissioners and 12 deputy commissioners will be on duty atthe venue for the Republic Day celebrations. Adequate securityarrangements are in place. We will not take any chances,'' headded.

Sniffer dogs and bomb squad personnel will bescrutinising the venue and the surrounding areas from time totime to ensure foolproof security, the officer said.

