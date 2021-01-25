Left Menu
Minister blames Goa Miles service for tourist taxi trade woes

Updated: 25-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:54 IST
Goa BJP minister Michael Lobo onMonday said violations committed by the app-based cab operatorGoa Miles was affecting the tourist taxi trade in the state.

He said the Goa Miles service was launched by formerchief minister late Manohar Parrikar on August 6, 2018 as astate tourism department initiative with the hope that alltourist taxi operators would join the former, but that did nothappen.

''It has created conflict between the tourist taxibusiness and Goa Miles. Parrikar has created this problem andleft us,'' Lobo said, adding that Goa Miles need not be given aseparate counter at the airport here since it is app-based andcan be hailed from anywhere.

Lobo's statement comes against the backdrop of theNorth Goa Tourist Taxi Association giving a deadline of 15days to the state government to wind up Goa Miles.

The association has claimed Goa Miles drivers werebreaking the queue system outside hotels.

Meanwhile, a senor tourism department official saidthe matter between tourist taxis and Goa Miles is being lookedinto by the chief minister.

