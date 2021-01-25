Multi-tier security setup put in place for peaceful R-Day celebrations across J-K

A multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place at all the venues across Jammu and Kashmir to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Monday. The focus is on the Maulana Azad Stadium here, the venue of the main function where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will take a salute and unfurl the national flag, they said.

Besides the Maulana Azad Stadium, official functions will be held at all district and tehsil headquarters, including block development offices across the union territory, to mark the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

''A multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place at all the venues of the Republic Day celebrations to ensure peaceful celebrations and thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the functions,'' a police official said.

He said the security has been stepped up at vital installations, including railway stations, bus stands and important religious places like Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district and Raghunath temple in Jammu, besides more checkpoints have been set up along the highways as part of the arrangement to keep a strict vigil.

The police official said the border security grid was further strengthened and patrolling intensified to foil any attempt by terrorists to sneak into this side from across the border, while additional posts have also been set up in border areas.

In Jammu city, the deployment of police and paramilitary forces, especially in and around the Maulana Azad Stadium, has been strengthened.

Vehicle checking has also been intensified on the eve of Republic Day, the officials said.

They said police assisted by paramilitary forces were also seen carrying out area domination patrolling and searches around the venues at district headquarters. According to officials from the border district of Poonch, a large posse of police personnel patrolled different parts of the main city on Monday.

Several local youth were arrested and a large cache of arms and ammunition seized in the district over the past fortnight, foiling terrorist plans to revive militancy in the district, they said. The deployments were made keeping in view the threat perception, the officials said, adding that drones are also being used to keep a close vigil.

