Commission starts probe into alleged sexual harassment of inmates of Divyang training centre

The State Commission for Persons with Disabilities on Monday launched a probe into the alleged sexual harassment of inmates and running of a sex racket at a divyang training centre at Palaspalli area in thestate capital. A team of the commission members led by its chairperson Sulochana Das visited the All Odisha Orthopedically Handicapped Welfare Association centre and met inmates and office-bearers. We have just started an investigation.

The State Commission for Persons with Disabilities on Monday launched a probe into the alleged sexual harassment of inmates and running of a sex racket at a divyang training centre at Palaspalli area in thestate capital.

A team of the commission members led by its chairperson Sulochana Das visited the All OdishaOrthopedically Handicapped Welfare Association centre and met inmates and office bearers.

''We have just started an investigation. The commission requires some time to complete the probe,'' Das told reporters, adding that strong action will be taken against the accused persons if the allegations are proved.

The disability panel has taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports on the incidents. She said the commission has not received any complaint from anyone.

The incident of alleged sexual abuse of the inmates and operation of a sex racket in the disability centre came to the fore after a video by a former woman employee of the centre went viral in social media.

The woman employee also named a senior functionary of the centre and accused him of running a sex racket and even engaging inmates in immoral activities by luring money.

''The disable inmates were forced to have sexual relations with government officials. As a woman employee of the Centre, I have also been sexually harassed'', she told reporters covering her face and concealing her identity.

The woman said she had lodged a complaint in the Airfield Police Station on November 23 last year.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) Umaskankar Dash said a special team has been formed to probe the matter and efforts are on to trace the accused persons allegedly involved in sexual harassment of inmates of the centre.

