Bodies of 9 China gold miners found; death toll at 10

Bodies of 9 China gold miners found; death toll at 10Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:36 IST
Rescuers searching for the remaining workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine after Sunday's dramatic extraction of 11 survivors found nine bodies, a local official said on Monday, taking the death toll to 10, with one miner still missing. A total of 22 miners working about 600 metres (2,000 feet) underground were trapped after an explosion at the Hushan mine in Qixia, a major gold-producing region under the administration of Yantai in China's coastal Shandong province, on Jan. 10.
Eleven were pulled out alive on Sunday after two weeks underground, including one in a very weak condition whom rescue teams had been unable to send supplies to.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province
China, Vietnam shown there is way of dealing with pandemic even in absence of vaccine: IMF
IMF says China recovering fast ahead of most big economies
China reports 360 cases south of Beijing
China to continue suspending flights to and from Britain