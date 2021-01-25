Defence Minister launches revamped portal on gallantry award recipients

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched a revamped website that provides information about gallantry awards in India and their recipients. Speaking during the launch program, the defence minister hailed the significant role played by the Gallantry Awardees of India in not only securing our nation but also inspiring the future generations of the country to contribute for protecting our motherland.

"When a soldier fights for his country, there's no financial greed but a sense of national pride. There's no price for their sacrifice, they're unparallel and we try to honour them," he said in the conference. India could not have imagined achieving the dream of 5 trillion economy without the contribution of its soldiers' unparalleled service at the borders, he said.

"The Government fulfilled its promises made on One Rank One Pension and increased the educational and marriage grants for the families of the veterans but in spite of that their service to the nation will be unmatched to the little we could do for them. This portal will have the information regarding the recipients of the award etched in our memories which otherwise we could get just a glimpse of in the television "said the Defence Minister. Moreover, he requested principals of schools and colleges, Vice Chancellors of Universities to connect students with the unique initiative and instill a feeling of respect among them for the country's soldiers.

Along with the portal, he also launched a quiz competition organised by the Ministry of Defence zing an online quiz on Gallantry Awards of India (Param Vir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra). The quiz will be conducted online from January 26 till February 26. Questions in the quiz will be primarily based on the information available in respect of the gallantry awards and awardees.

An initiative 'Selfie for Bravehearts' has also been started where people could express their gratitude for the Gallantry Award Winners by clicking a 'selfie' image at war memorials, war museums and other monuments of national importance. Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said that the revamped website has new enriched content, graphics and participative features aimed towards celebrating valour of Armed Forces in India, to provide a wholesome experience to the user and to develop an ecosystem for honouring the contribution of martyrs in nation-building.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and other senior officials from Ministry of Defence were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

