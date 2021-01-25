Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money-laundering case: Special court extends Ex-TMC MP KD Singh's ED custody till Jan 27

Rouse Avenue Court on Monday further extended the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Businessman KD Singh till January 27.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:01 IST
Money-laundering case: Special court extends Ex-TMC MP KD Singh's ED custody till Jan 27
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Rouse Avenue Court on Monday further extended the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Businessman KD Singh till January 27. On January 16, the Special Court has extended Singh's remand till January 25, Singh was arrested in connection with an alleged money-laundering case on January 13.

ED through its counsel advocates NK Matta and Faraz sought a two-day extension of the Singh's custodial remand and submitted, "as the record is voluminous in number and he needs to be confronted with several other public persons too in the custodial remand." Earlier, the ED counsels submitted that KD Singh was evasive in replies, has a non-cooperative attitude. During arresting all procedures were followed. We have provided him with all requirements.

Singh's lawyer and senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary, during arguments, submits that his client never been associated with the two companies which ED has named in the matter, and raised question over Singh's arrest in the present matter. After the conclusion of the submissions, Special Judge Gitanjali Goel further extended Singh's custody for two days.

The ED had arrested KD Singh recently in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In June 2019, the ED had attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to a firm allegedly linked to Singh. It has been alleged that the Ponzi case in which Singh's firm is being probed is pegged around Rs 1900 crore. In September 2019, the ED had carried out searches at the premises of KD Singh in a money-laundering probe related to Alchemist Infra Realty LLC in a money laundering case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SAP-owned Qualtrics aims for $15 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

Survey-software seller Qualtrics International Inc, owned by business software group SAP , is aiming for a valuation of roughly 15 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, as it tees up for a blockbuster market debut.Qualtrics plan adds...

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts to stabilise and control situation along LAC: Sino-India joint statement after military talks.

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts to stabilise and control situation along LAC Sino-India joint statement after military talks....

Reliance recalibrating business across oil to retail chain

Reliance Industries Ltd, Indias biggest firm, has reorganised oil to chemicals business, recalibrated retail operations, and is doubling down on its promise to offer 5G telecom services for the next leg of growth.This plus focus on green en...

Business briefs

India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management on Monday said it has partnered with Invest India to launch a free course on Enterprise Risk Management for Startups.The registration for the course will open for Indian entrepreneurs from Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021