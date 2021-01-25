Money-laundering case: Special court extends Ex-TMC MP KD Singh's ED custody till Jan 27

Rouse Avenue Court on Monday further extended the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Businessman KD Singh till January 27. On January 16, the Special Court has extended Singh's remand till January 25, Singh was arrested in connection with an alleged money-laundering case on January 13.

ED through its counsel advocates NK Matta and Faraz sought a two-day extension of the Singh's custodial remand and submitted, "as the record is voluminous in number and he needs to be confronted with several other public persons too in the custodial remand." Earlier, the ED counsels submitted that KD Singh was evasive in replies, has a non-cooperative attitude. During arresting all procedures were followed. We have provided him with all requirements.

Singh's lawyer and senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary, during arguments, submits that his client never been associated with the two companies which ED has named in the matter, and raised question over Singh's arrest in the present matter. After the conclusion of the submissions, Special Judge Gitanjali Goel further extended Singh's custody for two days.

The ED had arrested KD Singh recently in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In June 2019, the ED had attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to a firm allegedly linked to Singh. It has been alleged that the Ponzi case in which Singh's firm is being probed is pegged around Rs 1900 crore. In September 2019, the ED had carried out searches at the premises of KD Singh in a money-laundering probe related to Alchemist Infra Realty LLC in a money laundering case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)