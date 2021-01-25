Corona warriors to be felicitated at C'garh R-Day function

The Republic Day event inChhattisgarh capital Raipur on Tuesday will see thefelicitation of 'Corona warriors', officials said here.

Grand celebrations with cultural programmes andparticipation of hundreds of students, however, will not beheld at any district headquarter due to the pandemic, theyadded.

''The main function will be held at Police ParadeGround in the capital where Governor Anusuiya Uikey will hoistthe national flag at 9 am and receive the guard of honour fromvarious security forces,'' an official said.

''On the occasion, corona warriors such as doctors,policemen, health and sanitation workers will be felicitatedfor their selfless service during the pandemic,'' he added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hoist the Tricolourin Jagdalpur in Bastar and Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahantin Janjgir-Champa district headquarters, and officials havebeen directed to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19protocols at the venues, he said.

''Security measures are in place for the Republic Daycelebrations in Bastar region,'' Inspector General of Police(Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

