Road contractor killed in C'garh; cops suspect Naxals

A road contractor was killed bysuspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday,police said.

The incident took place between 3 pm to 4 pm nearKoter village under Gangaloor police station limits, anofficial said.

''Dharmendra Garg, a sub-contractor who was allocatedconstruction work by the main contractor, was at the work sitewhen he was attacked by a group of people with sharp weapons.

He died while being shifted from a local hospital to thedistrict facility,'' he said.

''Prima facie, it seems to be the handiwork of Maoistsbut investigation is underway covering all possible angles,''the official said.

