Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republic Day: 17 ITBP personnel awarded police medals

On the eve of Republic Day on Monday, 17 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been awarded police service medals in various categories.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:08 IST
Republic Day: 17 ITBP personnel awarded police medals
Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh (left) and Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra . Image Credit: ANI

On the eve of Republic Day on Monday, 17 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been awarded police service medals in various categories. Two officers have been decorated with police medal for gallantry, three with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 with police medals for Meritorious Service.

Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh has been given a gallantry medal for the second time for undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra received the medal for successfully defusing a face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh border in July 2019. Three President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service were awarded to Deepam Seth IPS, Inspector General NW Frontier HQ, Sunil Chandra Mamgain DIG, NE Frontier HQ and Manohar Singh Rawat, 2IC(GD), 21st Battalion.

Twelve Police Medal For Meritorious Service were awarded to Aparna Kumar, IPS, DIG, SHQ (DDN), Sudhakar Natarajan, DIG (Vet), Dte Genl, Surinder Khatri, Commandant, NITSRDR, Rakesh Kothiyal, CMO (SG), Central Frontier HQ, Shiv Lal, Commandant (Engr), Eastern Frontier HQ, Hafizullah Siddiqui, 2IC (GD), SHQ (Lekhabali), Rajendra Prasad Sundriyal, DC (O), Eastern Frontier HQ, Dhan Prakash Tyagi, AC(OL), Govind Singh, Section Officer, Dte Genl, Lal Singh, Inspector (GD), 17th Bn. , Dayal Singh, Inspector (Tele), SHQ (Dehradun), Vakil Thakur, CT (BB), SHQ(Patna). SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP conveyed his congratulations to the officers and men for receiving medals for their sincere and dedicated services rendered to the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Refugee resettlement hits 20-year low amid pandemic, U.S. cuts - U.N.

Barely 1.6 of 1.44 million people with refugee status who were prioritised for resettlement in another country of asylum last year found new homelands through the U.N. refugee agency, the lowest number in nearly two decades, it said on Mond...

Farmers' protest: Tractor parade on R-Day, Parliament march on Budget day

Thousands of farmers will enter the national capital on their tractors under heavy security on Republic Day, even as they announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands in...

U.S. Supreme Court spurns former New York lawmaker Silver's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Sheldon Silver, the once-powerful New York State Assembly Speaker, of his conviction on corruption charges that resulted in a 6-12-year prison sentence. Silver, 76, began servin...

Italy's Conte under pressure to resign and seek fresh coalition

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced pressure from within his own coalition on Monday to resign and try to put together a new government after lawmakers warned he faced defeat in parliament without an overhaul.Italy has had 66 govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021