Man dies after consuming sulphas tablet during police raid at his home

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:43 IST
A 50-year-old man died on Monday allegedly after consuming some poisonous substance during a police raid at his home with his wife alleging that her husband consumed a sulphas tablet to escape torture by the police.

Describing the man as a history-sheeter under Ujhani police station in the district, Badaun Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma, however, claimed that the man consumed the poisonous tablet out of family reasons when the police team had gone to his village to enquire about some criminal case from him.

Ujhani police station’s officials Dinesh Sharma of Chhutaiyya village was a history-sheeter of their police station with a slew of criminal cases, including those of murder, loot, theft and usage of drugs registered against him.

A police team had gone to his house to make some enquiries about some criminal case in the area, but he locked himself in a room and consumed a sulphas tablet, they said.

The police team first rushed him to a primary health centre and from there to the Government Medical College in Badaun where he died during the treatment, they added.

Sharma’s wife, however, alleged that that police had been unnecessarily harassing her husband.

She said late last night, around 15 policemen came to her house and beat up her husband. Disturbed by the police beating, he consumed a sulphas tablet, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

