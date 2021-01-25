2 medical officers held by Maha ACB in Palghar for bribery

Two health officials fromPalghar district were arrested on Monday by the MaharashtraAnti Corruption Bureau for alleged bribery, an official said.

Class I medical officers Swapnil Bedamwad (31) andMitesh Pandey (26) had demanded Rs 5,000 from a person toissue his father's post mortem certificate, ACB InspectorBharat Salunke said.

''The man approached the ACB. Bedamwad and Pandey wereheld in a trap on Monday while accepting Rs 4,000 from thecomplainant,'' he said.

