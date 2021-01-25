2 medical officers held by Maha ACB in Palghar for bribery

2 medical officers held by Maha ACB in Palghar for briberyPTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:55 IST
Two health officials fromPalghar district were arrested on Monday by the MaharashtraAnti Corruption Bureau for alleged bribery, an official said.
Class I medical officers Swapnil Bedamwad (31) andMitesh Pandey (26) had demanded Rs 5,000 from a person toissue his father's post mortem certificate, ACB InspectorBharat Salunke said.
''The man approached the ACB. Bedamwad and Pandey wereheld in a trap on Monday while accepting Rs 4,000 from thecomplainant,'' he said.
