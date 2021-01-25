Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republic Day: 17 ITBP officials get police medals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:52 IST
Republic Day: 17 ITBP officials get police medals

Seventeen Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been awarded police service medals of various categories on the eve of Republic Day on Monday.

Two officers have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry, three with the President's police medal for distinguished service and 12 with police medals for meritorious service.

Officials said Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra has been decorated for displaying courage and presence of mind to defuse a faceoff with Chinese troops in Ladakh in July, 2019, while Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh has been given a gallantry medal for the second time for undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

The other recipients include Inspector General (IG) Deepam Seth, awarded the distinguished service medal, and Deputy IG (veterinary) Sudhakar Natarajan who has been bestowed the meritorious service medal.

Seth, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service officer of Uttarakhand cadre, is heading the ITBP northwest frontier formation based in Ladakh since mid-2019.

He has been part of the various rounds of military talks being held at the Line of Actual Control with the Chinese over the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as thousands of troops from both the sides remain deployed at friction points under freezing conditions.

DIG Natarajan, who joined the ITBP in 1992, has served in high-altitude frontiers of Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and the anti-Naxal operations grid in Chhattisgarh.

The officer is credited for bettering the training standards of the ITBP canine wing, implementing new methodologies to dove-tail dog teams during operations and improving logistics for the ponies, mules and yaks that help transport rations and other paraphernalia to its border posts.

The about 90,000-personnel strong force is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China that runs from the Karakoram Pass in the Himalayas to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh apart from rendering a variety of internal security duties like conducting anti-Naxal operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

National Voters Day awards: Delhi bags prize in accessible election category

Delhi has won a prize for ensuring greater accessibility during the last assembly polls in the national capital, officials said while announcing awards across various categories on National Voters Day on Monday.According to the information ...

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021