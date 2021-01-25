Left Menu
Firing case witness attacked in Thane; one held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:40 IST
A witness in the 2019 firing caseregistered in Navi Mumbai was attacked by two persons inThane, police said on Monday, adding one of the attackers wasarrested.

The incident occurred on the intervening night ofSaturday and Sunday, when the victim Prathamesh Nigudkar wasgoing to Bhandup in Mumbai from Thane, a police officer said.

The accused duo pulled Nigudkar off his two-wheelerand stabbed him repeatedly with a big chopper, he said.

Nigudkar is currently undergoing treatment at ahospital in Thane.

He was an eye witness to the attack on his friendAditya Kshirsagar at Airoli on July 15, 2019, when the accusedMandar Gawde and Abhishek Jadhav allegedly fired at him.

