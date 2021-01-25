Firing case witness attacked in Thane; one held

Firing case witness attacked in Thane; one heldPTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:40 IST
A witness in the 2019 firing caseregistered in Navi Mumbai was attacked by two persons inThane, police said on Monday, adding one of the attackers wasarrested.
The incident occurred on the intervening night ofSaturday and Sunday, when the victim Prathamesh Nigudkar wasgoing to Bhandup in Mumbai from Thane, a police officer said.
The accused duo pulled Nigudkar off his two-wheelerand stabbed him repeatedly with a big chopper, he said.
Nigudkar is currently undergoing treatment at ahospital in Thane.
He was an eye witness to the attack on his friendAditya Kshirsagar at Airoli on July 15, 2019, when the accusedMandar Gawde and Abhishek Jadhav allegedly fired at him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
3 dead, 10 injured in two accidents on Pune-Mumbai Highway
Maha: Bird flu cases confirmed in Parbhani, Mumbai, Thane
Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on January 10, 2021
Delhi thrash Mumbai by 76 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali
Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.