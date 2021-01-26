Israeli cabinet minister visits Sudan, Israel's Walla news site says

Left Menu
An Israeli cabinet minister visited Sudan on Monday, Israel's Walla news site said, as the countries discuss moving forward on a U.S.-brokered deal in October to normalise relations. Israeli government spokespeople did not respond to Reuters requests for confirmation that Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen had travelled to Khartoum, where, Walla said, he had met senior Sudanese officials.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 03:19 IST
An Israeli cabinet minister visited Sudan on Monday, Israel's Walla news site said, as the countries discuss moving forward on a U.S.-brokered deal in October to normalise relations.

Israeli government spokespeople did not respond to Reuters requests for confirmation that Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen had travelled to Khartoum, where, Walla said, he had met senior Sudanese officials. There was no immediate comment from Sudanese officials.

Aviation data showed there had been a rare, direct return flight from Tel Aviv to the Sudanese capital on Monday. Two people familiar with the flight told Reuters on condition of anonymity that it had transported an Israeli delegation. Sudan joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco last year in agreeing to move toward normal relations with Israel. The new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has said it wants to build on those deals. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)

