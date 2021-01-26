TN celebrates Republic Day

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with Governor BanwarilalPurohit unfurling the tricolor at the Marina here.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami gave away medals, including for gallantry and communal harmony to various recipients.

Colorful cultural programs depicting India'sdiversity were performed at the event while a few floats were also taken out to mark the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)