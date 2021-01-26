TN celebrates Republic Day

TN celebrates Republic DayPTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 09:31 IST
The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with Governor BanwarilalPurohit unfurling the tricolor at the Marina here.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami gave away medals, including for gallantry and communal harmony to various recipients.
Colorful cultural programs depicting India'sdiversity were performed at the event while a few floats were also taken out to mark the day.
