Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tractor overturns at Delhi-Noida border, farmers put it back in no time

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-01-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 12:29 IST
Tractor overturns at Delhi-Noida border, farmers put it back in no time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A tractor with two farmers on it overturned during a stunt at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday morning, as scores of protesters gathered here for demonstration against the new farm laws.

The tractor was being driven in a circular path at a high speed when it lost balance and overturned, while the two persons on board got minor injuries during the act at the Chilla border in the morning.

The sight of the overturned tractor, bearing a tricolour and a flag of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), was short lived as several protesters came together to put the vehicle back on its four tyres.

A police official said there was no law and order situation at the site, as security personnel were deployed in large numbers and monitoring intensified in view of Republic Day.

Members of BKU (Bhanu) are staying put at the Chilla border since December 1, demanding withdrawal of the three new central farm laws and legalisation of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce cuts 2021 forecasts on travel slump

Britains Rolls-Royce downgraded expectations for how much its engines would fly this year and warned of a big cash outflow, blaming extra travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of new COVID-19 variants.Rolls-Royce said it now expe...

USIBC recommends big ideas to Biden Administration to boost Indo-US ties

The US-India Business Council on Tuesday recommended a slew of big ideas to the new Biden Administration to strengthen the India-US partnership, including reconstituting the existing US-India Trade and Commercial dialogue and creating a new...

Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 cr in GMV by March

Softbank backed Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in gross merchandise value GMV by March supported by a traction of around 50 lakh customers during its ongoing sale, a top company official said.The company claims to have witnessed...

Janet Yellen becomes US' first woman treasury secretary

Eminent economist Janet Yellen has been confirmed by the US Senate as the first-ever woman treasury secretary of the country, to spearhead the new Biden administrations response to revive the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.Yel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021