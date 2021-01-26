Puducherry has set an example for whole nation in battle against COVID-19: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi on Tuesday said the union territory had set an example tothe nation at every step in the battle against coronavirus.

''As a result of all efforts and strict measures takenby the government the mortality rate due to COVID-19 inPuducherry was low and recovery rate was very high,'' she saidin her Republic Day message.

Bedi unfurled the tricolour, inspected a guard ofhonour by police, took salute at the march past by contingentsof police, Home Guards, Fire Service personnel and ex-servicemen and presented awards and medals at a brief functionat the Indira Gandhi Sports stadium in neighbouring Uppalam.

''Puducherry has set an example to the whole nation atevery step in the battle against coronavirus,'' she said.

She also thanked the elected representatives andofficials for their contributions in the fight againstcoronavirus.

''I thank the elected representatives, officials of theadministration, ICMR, NGOs and volunteers for their dedicatedcontribution in controlling spread of corona virus in theUnion Territory,'' the former IPS officer said.

Referring to the rollout of the vaccine to fightCOVID-19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, shesaid the vaccine has ''come in a very short time.'' ''Indian scientists have developed two Made in Indiavaccines as a proof of India`s strength and scientificproficiency,'' she added.

The Puducherry government had successfully implementedthe direct benefit transfer for the past five years under theNational Food Security Act 2013.

A sum of Rs 11.40 crore is being spent every month bythe Centre benefitting nearly 1.72 lakh ''Antyodaya AnnaYojana'' and below poverty line families, she said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the performance of variousdepartments including tourism and maintenance of law andorder.

In view of the situation caused by the pandemic, allthe customary programmes including cultural displays by schoolchildren and tableaux presentation were dispensed with.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Speaker V PSivakolundhu were among those present.

Sources in the Raj Nivas, the office-cum- residence ofthe Lt Governor, said the 'At Home' reception usually held onRepublic Day was also dispensed with.

