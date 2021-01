BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Symbicort Approved In China For Mild Asthma

AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - SYMBICORT APPROVED IN CHINA FOR MILD ASTHMA

* ASTRAZENECA - SYMBICORT TURBUHALER BECOMES FIRST DUAL-COMBINATION THERAPY APPROVED IN CHINA FOR MILD, MODERATE AND SEVERE ASTHMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)