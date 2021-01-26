Republic Day celebrated amid tight security in Rajasthan

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated amid tight security arrangements in Rajasthan wherein Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the tricolour at SMS stadium here.

The celebrations were held at all district headquarters of the state with compliance of COVID-19 related guidelines like social distancing and wearing face masks.

The Governor unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade as part of the state-level function on the occasion. Folk artists, police and military bands performed at the event.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also unfurled the tricolour at his residence and attended the Republic Day program at Badi Chaupar and the State Congress Committee headquarters.

The Republic Day functions were also held in various government office headquarters in the state.

PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)