Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran sentences brother of senior vice president to 2 years

Few details of the case have since emerged in public, though his brother Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted at the time of the arrest as saying that Mahdis detention was predictable and expected and that he hoped everyone will be treated equally in the quest for justice. In October 2019, President Hassan Rouhanis brother, Hossein Fereidoun, was sentenced to five years on financial misconduct charges dating back to 2016.The charges against Fereidoun were brought by hard-liners who dominate Irans judiciary.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:37 IST
Iran sentences brother of senior vice president to 2 years

Iran has sentenced the brother of the country's senior vice president to two years in prison on corruption charges, the website of the Iranian judiciary reported Tuesday.

According to the judiciary's spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the verdict for Mahdi Jahangiri, the brother of Eshaq Jahangiri, is final and cannot be appealed.

Mahdi Jahangiri was on the board of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and was also the founder of the private Gardeshgari Bank. Esmaili said charges against the banker included “professional currency smuggling” in the amounts of 607,100 euros and USD 108,000. Mahdi Jahangiri was also ordered to return the funds and fined four times the amounts in question.

Jahangiri was arrested in October 2017 and released on bail in March 2018, pending trial. Few details of the case have since emerged in public, though his brother Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted at the time of the arrest as saying that Mahdi's detention was “predictable” and “expected'' and that he hoped “everyone will be treated equally in the quest for justice.'' In October 2019, President Hassan Rouhani's brother, Hossein Fereidoun, was sentenced to five years on financial misconduct charges dating back to 2016.

The charges against Fereidoun were brought by hard-liners who dominate Iran's judiciary. Iran has in the past jailed allies of former presidents on similar charges.

Tensions between Rouhani and Iran's hard-liners escalated further after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal and stepped up economic sanctions on Tehran.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily

Swedens Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the number of doses available in each vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday.Sweden is see...

Iran: Biden won''t have infinite time to rejoin nuclear deal

Iran warned the Biden administration on Tuesday that it will not have an indefinite time period on its disposal to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.Iran also said it expects Washington to swiftly lift crippling e...

France's Veran: sticking with decision to have 21-days gaps between two Pfizer shots

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday that he had decided to maintain to 21-28 days the gap between the injection of the first and the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.Veran told a news conference he made th...

Sikh religious flag was hoisted by protesters at Red Fort

The saffron flag hoisted by protesters from a staff at the iconic Red Fort during their tractor parade against the farm laws on Tuesday was the Nishan Sahib, a symbol of Sikh religion seen at all Gurdwara complexes.The Nishan Sahib is a tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021