Guj: 2 officials of jail held for accepting Rs 1.32 lakh bribe

A jail superintendent and ajailor were held by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.32 lakh for notharassing undertrial inmates of Galapadar district jail inKutch district, as per an official release.

Based on a complaint lodged by kin of one of theinmates, the ACB laid a trap inside the jail on Monday nightand nabbed in-charge jail superintendent M N Jadeja and jailorM J Chauhan, it said.

The complainant's father and some other co-accusedwere sent to the Galapadar jail by a court recently.

Jadeja and Chauhan had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.32lakh for not putting the undertrials in high-security cellsand not harassing them during their judicial custody, the ACBsaid quoting the complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)