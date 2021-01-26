Left Menu
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Police

A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhis ITO during the farmers tractor parade on Tuesday, police said. The man died as his tractor overturned at ITO where many farmers participating in the parade had reached from the Ghazipur border after taking a detour of the pre-agreed route for the march, a senior police officer said.Police said the man was driving the tractor and he came under the vehicle as it overturned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:27 IST
A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi's ITO during the farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday, police said. They said the details about the deceased are yet to be gathered. The man died as his tractor overturned at ITO where many farmers participating in the parade had reached from the Ghazipur border after taking a detour of the pre-agreed route for the march, a senior police officer said.

Police said the man was driving the tractor and he came under the vehicle as it overturned. The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem. The farmers also lashed out at the mediapersons covering the incident. Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the city on Tuesday after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

