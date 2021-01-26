Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five new cyber police stations in Mumbai

Mumbai Police will now be able toexpand the scope and speed of cyber investigation on thestrength of five new dedicated cyber police stations withtrained personnel, an official said on Tuesday.These cyber police stations were inaugurated earlierin the day. They are located in the five regions under MumbaiPolice, he said.To operates these police stations, personnel havebeen trained in investigating the cyber crime.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:02 IST
Five new cyber police stations in Mumbai

Mumbai Police will now be able toexpand the scope and speed of cyber investigation on thestrength of five new dedicated cyber police stations withtrained personnel, an official said on Tuesday.

These cyber police stations were inaugurated earlierin the day. They are located in the five regions under MumbaiPolice, he said.

''To operates these police stations, personnel havebeen trained in investigating the cyber crime. They are alsoversed with the knowledge of cyber laws,'' he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police of each regionconcerned will monitor the functioning of each such policestation while Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order)will be responsible for overall supervision, the officialsaid.

Meanwhile, a 'Swagat Kaksh' for all the 94 policestations and the Mumbai Police calendar were also unveiled ata function held at the DB Marg police station in the presenceof Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ministers Anil Deshmukh,Aaditya Thackeray, Aslam Shaikh, and Mumbai PoliceCommissioner Param Bir Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Candidate in tainted Asian soccer election calls for re-run

The candidate for FIFAs top decision-making body who lost after facing gender bias and improper influence said on Tuesday the Asian Football Confederation should re-run its tainted election.Mariyam Mohamed said the Court of Arbitration for ...

Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska's doping suspension appeal before Australian Open

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday it has begun hearing an urgent appeal by the provisionally suspended Dayana Yastremska so a decision can be taken on her participation at next months Australian Open.The CAS arbitration...

EU looks to Tesla, BMW and others to charge $3.5 bln battery project

The European Union has approved a plan that includes giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support the production of electric vehicle batteries, helping the bloc to cut imports and compete with industry leader China. The European Com...

German court convicts Tajik man of membership in IS group

A German court on Tuesday convicted a Tajik man of membership in the Islamic State group for co-founding a cell of the extremist organization in Germany and supporting two planned attacks.The Duesseldorf state court sentenced 31-year-old Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021