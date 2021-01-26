Five new cyber police stations in Mumbai

Mumbai Police will now be able toexpand the scope and speed of cyber investigation on thestrength of five new dedicated cyber police stations withtrained personnel, an official said on Tuesday.

These cyber police stations were inaugurated earlierin the day. They are located in the five regions under MumbaiPolice, he said.

''To operates these police stations, personnel havebeen trained in investigating the cyber crime. They are alsoversed with the knowledge of cyber laws,'' he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police of each regionconcerned will monitor the functioning of each such policestation while Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order)will be responsible for overall supervision, the officialsaid.

Meanwhile, a 'Swagat Kaksh' for all the 94 policestations and the Mumbai Police calendar were also unveiled ata function held at the DB Marg police station in the presenceof Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ministers Anil Deshmukh,Aaditya Thackeray, Aslam Shaikh, and Mumbai PoliceCommissioner Param Bir Singh.

