Uttarakhand CM condemns violence during tractor parade in Delhi on R-Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday condemned the vandalism on the streets of Delhi on Republic Day terming them as the doing of ''anarchic elements in the name of farmers''.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

''What was done by some anarchic elements in the name of farmers today in Delhi should not have happened. Anyone who indulges in an act like this on the occasion of a national festival cannot be a farmer,'' Rawat said, addressing a programme held by the India Development Council here on collective singing of Vande Mataram on Republic Day.

He also said he salutes farmers who did not take part in the aggressive demonstrations in Delhi on Republic Day.

''There can be no logic in destroying public property like this,'' he said.

Asserting that the Centre's new agri laws are in the interest of farmers, the chief minister said they are a step towards doubling their income.

Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places, leading to chaos in well known landmarks of Delhi and suburbs on Tuesday, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers' two-month peaceful movement in tatters.

