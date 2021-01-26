Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska's doping suspension appeal before Australian Open

Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska's doping suspension appeal before Australian OpenReuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:40 IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday it has begun hearing an urgent appeal by the provisionally suspended Dayana Yastremska so a decision can be taken on her participation at next month's Australian Open.
"The CAS arbitration has commenced and the parties have agreed to an expedited procedure in order to enable a sole arbitrator to issue a final decision by Feb. 3," the CAS said in a statement.
