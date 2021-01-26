MP: Man befriends minor girl on dating app, rapes her; held

A 14-year-old girl was raped inBhopal on Tuesday allegedly by a 23-year-old man whobefriended her through a dating application, police said,adding the accused was arrested.

The accused befriended the girl on a dating app abouta week back and called her to met him on Tuesday, Shahpurapolice station in-charge Chandrabhan Patel said quoting theFIR.

After the girl came to meet him, the accused took herto his house where he raped her, the officer said.

''A police constable and other people spotted the girlcrying on a road. On the basis of the complaint lodged by herfamily members, a case of rape was registered under the IndianPenal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from SexualOffences (POCSO) Act, and the accused was arrested,'' Patelsaid.

