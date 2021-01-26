Left Menu
Nigerian held with expired visa in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:58 IST
A Nigerian citizen was arrested from Sarojini Nagar area here based on a tip-off that he was residing in India with an expired visa, police said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate said that the expired visa, a passport, Aadhaar card, marriage certificate, bank passbook and no-objection marriage certificate were recovered from the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Aluko Ulva Tobi Jones, and he was residing in Kanpur.

He originally hails from Ekiti State in Nigeria, police said.

A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act at Sarojini Nagar police station, the statement read.

