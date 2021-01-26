Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to limit private prisons and bolster fair housing policies

President Joe Biden plans to take executive actions on Tuesday to scale back the U.S. government's use of private prisons and bolster anti-discrimination enforcement in the housing market, aides said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:02 IST
Biden to limit private prisons and bolster fair housing policies

President Joe Biden plans to take executive actions on Tuesday to scale back the U.S. government's use of private prisons and bolster anti-discrimination enforcement in the housing market, aides said. The measures are part of a package of steps being taken by the new Democratic president to roll back policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump and promote racial justice reforms that he pledged to address during the election campaign.

"These are just some of the first steps," said Susan Rice, Biden's domestic policy adviser. Under the new policies, the Justice Department not renew contracts with private prison operators. Advocates have said privately operated prisons have contributed to an increase in incarceration rates and treated inmates poorly.

"Mass incarceration imposes significant costs on our society and communities, while private prisons profiteer off of federal prisoners in less safe conditions for prisoners and correctional officers alike," the Biden administration said in a fact sheet. Criminal justice and police reform advocates have called for a broader set of policy steps, including banning the use of the death penalty and reducing the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement.

Talks in Congress toward police reform stalled late in Trump's presidency despite widespread protests connected with incidents including the death of a Black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020. The Biden administration's newly announced fair-housing policy will require the Department of Housing and Urban Development to study and counteract the racially discriminatory impacts of previous policies.

"The Fair Housing Act requires the federal government to advance fair housing and combat housing discrimination, including that appears neutral but has an unjustified discriminatory effect in practice," the administration fact sheet stated. Biden's other actions on Tuesday will include underscoring the federal government's commitment to Native American tribal sovereignty and condemning anti-Asian bias.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

Israels military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding hes ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran dur...

Twitter grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts

Twitter Inc on Tuesday opened free access to its new application programming interface API software for academic researchers, enabling them to study public conversations on its platform, but is not providing data from suspended accounts as ...

BRIEF-Comcast's Peacock Says Hit Comedy 'Modern Family' Coming To Hulu And Peacock

Comcast Corp COMCASTS PEACOCK SAYS HIT COMEDY MODERN FAMILY COMING TO HULU AND PEACOCK PEACOCK SAYS LONG-RUNNING HIT COMEDY SERIES MODERN FAMILY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO HULU AND PEACOCK SUBSCRIBERS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3 Source text httpsbit.ly3...

1st private space crew paying USD 55M each to fly to station

The first private space station crew was introduced Tuesday Three men who are each paying USD 55 million to fly on a SpaceX rocket.Theyll be led by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021