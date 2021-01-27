Left Menu

Kashmiri politicians being persecuted by Centre: Mehbooba on PDP youth wing president's continued detention

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:38 IST
Kashmiri politicians being persecuted by Centre: Mehbooba on PDP youth wing president's continued detention
Four arrested for producing fake gold Image Credit: ANI

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the arrest of her party's youth wing president Waheed ur Rehman Para was emblematic of the situation of Kashmiri politicians who she claimed were being ''persecuted'' by the Centre for not toeing its line.

Para was arrested on November 25, 2020 in connection with the Naveed Babu-DySP Davinder Singh case for supporting the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

Para, who had filed his nomination papers before his arrest, was elected to the District Development Council from Pulwama while in custody.

He has not been administered oath as DDC member so far.

He was granted bail by an NIA court earlier this month but has been taken into custody by Counter Insurgency Kashmir (CIK) wing of JK police.

''Waheed's persecution by the Indian government is emblematic of the situation that Kashmiri politicians find themselves in today. Disliked & mistrusted by people in J&K for their faith in Indian constitution on one hand & punished by GOI for not toeing their line on the other,'' Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

The PDP president gave a personal rendition of Para's initiation into politics.

''PDPs @parawahid arrested immediately after filing his DDC nomination hails from a family where his grandfather would unfurl the Indian flag when not many Kashmiris would do so. Waheed's interest in politics started at a young age,'' she tweeted.

''As a child he'd visit the local MLA's house & listen to political conversations with rapt attention. His mother was scared that one fine day he'd pursue this passion for politics & become a target for militants. Sadly this fear consumed her & she died when Waheed was a teenager,'' the former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state said in the longish thread.

She said the system in which Para had placed his faith was going after him with a vengeance.

''Today the very same system that he placed his faith in is going after him with a vengeance. Waheed despite being in illegal detention lasting a year fought & won DDC elections from jail. Even after a strong bail order by NIA court he was rearrested by CIK on unknown charges,'' the PDP chief tweeted.

''Not having any proof to substantiate these charges, GOI is on a spree where Waheed is arrested by one agency after another. It is sheer political vendetta & an attempt to sabotage the life of a young & promising 32 year old man,'' she added. Mehbooba said the judicial system was the last hope of the young politician. ''His last hope now rests on the justice system & I hope that truth & justice prevail,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hindu College alumni provide grants of over Rs 13 lakh to help students amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Old Students Association OSA of Hindu College here has disbursed grants worth over Rs 13 lakh to students of their alma mater who are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Education should not be hindered due to cor...

Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension

The lower house of Russian parliament on Wednesday approved the extension of the last remaining nuclear arms control pact days before its due to expire.The State Duma voted unanimously to extend the New START treaty for five years. The vote...

Environmental protesters tunnel under London to resist eviction

Environmental activists have secretly dug what they described as a network of tunnels under a small public garden in front of a London train station as part of their action against the HS2 high-speed rail project. The HS2 Rebellion group ha...

South Korea adds 559 cases, highest in 10 days

South Korea has reported 599 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 10 days, as health workers scramble to slow infections at religious facilities, which have been a major source throughout the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Preventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021