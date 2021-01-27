Left Menu

Russian lawmakers vote to ratify New START nuclear arms pact

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:49 IST
Russian lawmakers vote to ratify New START nuclear arms pact
Representative image. Image Credit: Needpix

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, voted on Wednesday to ratify the extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty, a move towards preserving the last major pact of its kind between Russia and the United States.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said the two countries had struck a deal to extend the pact, signed in 2010 and set to expire next week, which limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad face Bengaluru test in ISL

Hyderabad FC will hope to continue their five-game undefeated run and retain their position in the top four when they cross swords with Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday.Hyderabad had a great start to the season ...

Concentrix Announces Plans to Support Free COVID-19 Vaccinations to All Employees in India

Concentrix reinforces its commitment to the health and wellbeing of staff with its latest effort to protect employees across IndiaGurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaConcentrix Corporation Nasdaq CNXC, a leading global provider of c...

Uttarakhand CM flags off women trans-Himalaya cycle expedition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday flagged-off the first women trans-Himalaya cycle expedition at his residence here. According to an official release, the Chief Minister congratulated the Shruti Rawat, who is rep...

Indians feel least secure while online dating, finds report

Indians feel most secure whileordering food online, but least so while online dating,according to a report.McAfee Corp.on Wednesday announced findings fromits2021 Consumer Security Mindset Report,revealing thatwhile the shift to a digital-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021