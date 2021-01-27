Left Menu

FinMin releases Rs 12,351 cr to 18 states for RLB grant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:10 IST
FinMin releases Rs 12,351 cr to 18 states for RLB grant
Representative Image. Image Credit:

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said it has released Rs 12,351 crore to 18 states for providing grants to the rural local bodies.

This amount is the second instalment of basic grants released in the financial year 2020-21, the ministry said in a statement.

''The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has released an amount of Rs 12,351.5 crore to 18 States for providing grants to the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs),'' it said.

The grants to RLBs are released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission to create community assets and improve the financial viability of the rural local bodies.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended two types of grants – basic and tied - to the RLBs. Basic grants are untied and can be used by the local bodies for location-specific felt needs except for salary or other establishment expenditure.

The tied grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of open defecation free (ODF) status and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

''The grants are meant to ensure additional funds to RLBs over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the State for sanitation and drinking water under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes like Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission,'' the ministry said.

The states are required to transfer the grants to the RLBs within 10 working days of receipt from the Union government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest.

The first instalment of basic grants to RLBs along with arrear worth Rs 18,199 crore was released to all the states in June 2020.

Subsequently, the first instalment of tied grants amounting to Rs 15,187.50 crore was also released to all the states.

Thus, a total amount of Rs 45,738 crore of both basic and tied grants has been released so far by the Department of Expenditure to the states for RLBs, the ministry noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC issues notice to Virat Kohli,Tamanna on plea seeking ban on online gambling in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Wednesdayissued notice to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli andthe state government in a plea seeking ban on online gamblingin the state.Besides Kohli, a division bench, headed by ChiefJustice S Manikumar, als...

Budget FY22 to provide clear roadmap for economic growth: KPMG

The Union Budget for 2021-22 due to be presented on February 1 is expected to introduce more relief measures as well as an economic stimulus package to support the economy in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, professional services firm KPMG sa...

Resumption of 'Mulaqat' in J-K jails provides joy to inmates and their families

The joy of nine-year-old Mohammad Hussain knew no bounds as he accompanied his mother to meet his father lodged at a jail here, as authorities on Wednesday resumed Mulaqat after a gap of over 10 months due to coronavirus-driven restrictions...

Two farmer unions withdraw from agitation against farm laws citing Republic Day violence

Two farmer unions on Wednesday withdrew from the ongoing agitation on Delhis borders against the three farm laws, a day after violence broke out in the national capital during the tractor parade.Talking to reporters, Bharatiya Kisan Union B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021