Abhay Chautala steps down from Haryana Assembly over new farm laws, Speaker accepts resignation

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday resigned from Haryana Assembly over the new farm laws. Chautala arrived in a tractor outside the Vidhan Sabha at Chandigarh to submit his resignation. The Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chad Gupta has accepted the resignation.

On January 11, Abhay Singh Chautala had offered his conditional resignation from the state Assembly in support of the agitating farmers. In a letter, Chautala had said if the Centre doesn't take back three farm laws by January 26 then his letter should be considered as his resignation from the state assembly. Member of Legislative Assembly from Ellenabad in Haryana, Chautala had slammed the Centre for imposing the "black laws" on farmers in an "undemocratic way".

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

