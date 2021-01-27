Left Menu

India top court suspends ruling on man who molested girl after outcry

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had earlier urged Maharashtra to appeal against the initial court verdict. The rape, torture and murder of a 23-year-old student on a bus in New Delhi in 2013 sparked an outcry and big protests.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:45 IST
India top court suspends ruling on man who molested girl after outcry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's top court on Wednesday suspended a lower court's ruling reducing the punishment for a man who groped a girl after the verdict sparked an outcry in a country where crimes against women have become politically contentious.

Rights groups and politicians had warned that the lower court's decision could undermine efforts to crack down on assaults on girls and women in India, which in 2018 introduced the death penalty for rapes of girls under the age of 12. The High Court of Bombay last week punished the man, convicted of pressing the breasts of a 12-year-old girl through her clothes, under a less-stringent penal code instead of a 2012 law protecting children from sexual offences, as there was no "skin to skin (contact) with sexual intent without penetration".

A High Court judge had ordered a one-year jail term for the man instead of three years he was ordered by another court under the 2012 law. The chief justice of India, in a hearing in New Delhi, issued a notice to the state government of Maharashtra, where the incident occurred in 2016, and permitted the attorney-general to file an appeal against the ruling.

"We stay the order and issue notice," Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had earlier urged Maharashtra to appeal against the initial court verdict.

The rape, torture and murder of a 23-year-old student on a bus in New Delhi in 2013 sparked an outcry and big protests. The attack prompted India to enact tough laws against sexual violence, including the death penalty for rape in some cases, but implementation has been poor and attacks have shown no sign of letting up.

Four men convicted of the 2013 attack were hanged last year. At 148,185 cases, India reported a 7.3% increase in crimes against children in 2019 from a year earlier, according to the most recent government data. (Writing by Krishna N. Das Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Not involved in Jan 26 violence: Lakha Sidhana

Gangster-turned-social activist Lakhbir Singh aka Lakha Sidhana on Wednesday distanced himself from the violence during the tractor parade in New Delhi on Republic Day and he and some farmer leaders only marched up to the Outer Ring Road in...

South Africa approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

South Africa has approved AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and is reviewing applications by rival manufacturers, Johnson Johnson and Pfizer, the medicines regulator said on Wednesday.In terms of the AstraZeneca vaccine this...

Hungary, Ukraine eye improved ties despite minority rights dispute

The foreign ministers of Hungary and Ukraine called on Wednesday for an improvement in relations badly strained by a dispute over the linguistic rights of some 150,000 ethnic Hungarians living in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpath...

Kerala HC issues notice to Virat Kohli,Tamanna on plea seeking ban on online gambling in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Wednesdayissued notice to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli andthe state government in a plea seeking ban on online gamblingin the state.Besides Kohli, a division bench, headed by ChiefJustice S Manikumar, als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021