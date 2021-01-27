Left Menu

UP STF arrests three for theft at jewellery shop in Mumbai

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with a theft incident in a jewellery shop in Mumbai, officials said.

The looted jewellery was recovered from them, they added.

Vinay Kumar Singh alias Sintu Singh, Dinesh Nishad and Shailendra Kumar Mishra were arrested from the state capital by a joint team of the STP and the Mumbai Police, the officials said.

Besides jewellery, cash worth Rs 5,27,400, a revolver, a country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

During interrogation, Vinay Kumar, who is a resident of Ghazipur, told the STF that they looted 'S Kumar Gold and Diamond shop' shop on Mira Road in Mumbai on January 7 and fled the spot. Later they distributed the looted items among themselves, the officials said.

''We came to Lucknow to dispose of the looted items and plan for a next dacoity,'' the STF quoted him as saying.

He also said the revolver was looted from police and one Raju Rai of Ghazipur gave it to him.

A detailed probe in the matter is on, the STF officials said.

The Mumbai Police is taking further legal action as per an FIR registered in the Maharashtra capital, they said.

