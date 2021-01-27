Left Menu

NGT directs Delhi govt to develop model to link RWH to water supply systems to augment supply

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the Delhi government to remove encroachments on water bodies and give unique identification number to them.We may add that it may be desirable to explore whether a model can be developed as a strategy for augmenting supply of drinking water by linking water collected through RWH systems to the water supply systems, the bench said.The tribunal said the model can be developed on the pattern of schemes for connecting solar energy generated in individual houses with the Grids with requisite incentives to motivate the concerned individualsorganizations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:22 IST
NGT directs Delhi govt to develop model to link RWH to water supply systems to augment supply
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi government and all the states to develop a model by linking water collected through Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) systems to the water supply systems for augmenting supply of drinking water. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the Delhi government to remove encroachments on water bodies and give unique identification number to them.

"We may add that it may be desirable to explore whether a model can be developed as a strategy for augmenting supply of drinking water by linking water collected through RWH systems to the water supply systems," the bench said.

The tribunal said the model can be developed on the pattern of schemes for connecting solar energy generated in individual houses with the Grids with requisite incentives to motivate the concerned individuals/organizations. With regard to RWH systems, the tribunal said the network needs to be increased to possibly all buildings by Administrative policies encouraging such efforts by possible business models. "Water is scarce and the gap in drinking water demand and supply is on the increase. Compensation regime needs to be followed and violators and incentives are required for the contributors," the bench said.

The tribunal directed the Delhi Chief Secretary in coordination with the concerned authorities, including the DJB and the DDA take further action on the subject of the restoration of water bodies, installation of RWH systems, utilization of treated sewage water, extraction of groundwater, and prevention of contamination of water.

The appalling picture of the water supply in the capital had prompted the tribunal to seek the response of the city government in the matter.

The green panel had taken suo moto cognizance of a newspaper report, which had revealed that the ''stinking and dirty'' water flowing through water supply lines and the borewells were pumping out contaminated water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP pulling down Lord Ram to the streets for politics : Hakim

West Bengal minister FirhadHakim on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for chanting the nameof Lord Ram for political purposes and said the saffron partycannot win the state election with hired soldiers.It is extremely disgraceful to use the name...

Car designer Dilip Chhabria's sister held in DC Avanti scam

The Mumbai police have arrestedace car designer Dilip Chhabrias sister Kanchan in connectionwith the DC Avanti car financing and forgery case, an officialsaid on Wednesday.A team of the Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of theCrime Branch, led by...

Madrid halts COVID-19 vaccination two weeks as it runs out of doses

Madrid health authorities have suspended vaccination against COVID-19 this week and next as they are running out of doses, Madrids deputy regional president Ignacio Aguado said on Wednesday. The region has halted the vaccination of new peop...

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

Indonesias most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 3,000 meters nearly 10,000 feet down its slopes. No casualties were reported.The sounds of the eruption could be heard 30 kilometers 18 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021