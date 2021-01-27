Car designer Dilip Chhabria's sister held in DC Avanti scam

The Mumbai police have arrestedace car designer Dilip Chhabria's sister Kanchan in connectionwith the DC Avanti car financing and forgery case, an officialsaid on Wednesday.

A team of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of theCrime Branch, led by assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze,arrested Kanchan from a restaurant at Marine Drive in southMumbai, the official said.

The action was taken after her alleged role surfacedin the case, he added.

The CIU had busted the DC Avanti car financing racketlast month and arrested Chhabria on December 28, 2020, forcheating and defrauding car buyers and financiers.

During the probe, it came to light that Chhabria hadsold 120 DC Avanti cars in India and abroad, and his firm,Dilip Chhabria Design Pvt Ltd, had availed loans averaging Rs42 lakh per car on many of these vehicles manufactured by itin the name of bogus customers, police have said.

According to officials, the CIU suspects that asmany as 90 cars were used for fraudulent financing.

Earlier this month, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma hadalleged that he was cheated by the car designer's company ofRs 5.7 crore, which he had paid for a vanity van.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)