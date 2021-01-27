France's current 6 pm curfew not enough to rein in COVID - govt spokesman

France's current 6 p.m. curfew put in place 12 days ago is not sufficient to slow the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Various scenarios were being looked at, ranging from keeping the current curfew system in place to re-imposing a strict lockdown, Attal told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)