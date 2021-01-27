Left Menu

France's current 6 pm curfew not enough to rein in COVID - govt spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:35 IST
France's current 6 pm curfew not enough to rein in COVID - govt spokesman

France's current 6 p.m. curfew put in place 12 days ago is not sufficient to slow the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Various scenarios were being looked at, ranging from keeping the current curfew system in place to re-imposing a strict lockdown, Attal told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million as nations tackle vaccine shortages; Wisconsin pharmacist to plead guilty to trying to spoil COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million as nations tackle vaccine shortagesGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around...

Paris Hilton reveals she's undergoing IVF, wants a baby with boyfriend Carter Reum

American media personality Paris Hilton recently revealed that she is undergoing IVF procedure to become a mother. According to Page Six, the 39-year-old star opened up to Mara Schiavocampo about IVF treatment and her relationship with auth...

Industry body PHDCCI condemns tractor parade violence

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday condemned the violence during farmers tractor parade in the national capital and said it has ashamed Indias dignity.The industry bodys President Sanjay Aggarwal also appealed to the farmer u...

Daimler India expands product portfolio, launches 8 new models

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles DICV on Wednesday launched eight new products, including fully built reefer trucks which are customised for pharma and vaccine logistics.The Chennai-based company has introduced six trucks and two bus model...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021