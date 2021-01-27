UK plant that makes Astra vaccines partially evacuated over suspect package

A plant in Wales that produces anti-COVID vaccines for AstraZeneca has been partially evacuated after a suspicious package was received, the company that operates it said on Wednesday.

"Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged," the company said, referring to its facility in Wales. "Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance."

Earlier, the BBC reported that a police bomb disposal unit has been sent to the plant.

