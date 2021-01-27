Left Menu

UK plant that makes Astra vaccines partially evacuated over suspect package

All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged," the company said, referring to its facility in Wales. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance." Earlier, the BBC reported that a police bomb disposal unit has been sent to the plant.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:46 IST
UK plant that makes Astra vaccines partially evacuated over suspect package

A plant in Wales that produces anti-COVID vaccines for AstraZeneca has been partially evacuated after a suspicious package was received, the company that operates it said on Wednesday.

"Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged," the company said, referring to its facility in Wales. "Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance."

Earlier, the BBC reported that a police bomb disposal unit has been sent to the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entrepreneur India awards Deepu Sebin as emerging CEO

New Delhi India, January 27 ANIMedia Dekho Entrepreneur Dr Deepu Sebin is an emerging CEO in the field of education, who received Education Innovation Award last year for his contribution in the fileld of the healthcare system and doctor co...

Health News Roundup: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million as nations tackle vaccine shortages; Wisconsin pharmacist to plead guilty to trying to spoil COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million as nations tackle vaccine shortagesGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around...

Paris Hilton reveals she's undergoing IVF, wants a baby with boyfriend Carter Reum

American media personality Paris Hilton recently revealed that she is undergoing IVF procedure to become a mother. According to Page Six, the 39-year-old star opened up to Mara Schiavocampo about IVF treatment and her relationship with auth...

Industry body PHDCCI condemns tractor parade violence

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday condemned the violence during farmers tractor parade in the national capital and said it has ashamed Indias dignity.The industry bodys President Sanjay Aggarwal also appealed to the farmer u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021