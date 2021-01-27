Left Menu

Three UP men held for looting jewellery store in Maha

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:07 IST
Three men were arrested fromLucknow on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in an armeddacoity at a jewellery store in Mira Bhayandar town ofMaharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The three accused were involved in looting Rs 1.54crore worth jewellery from a store on January 7, seniorinspector Jitendra Vankute of the local crime branch said.

Details of the accused, who are natives of UttarPradesh, were shared with the Special Task Force teams ofLucknow and Varanasi, as the men were hiding in Jaunpur,Varanasi, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Lucknow.

A revolver, one country-made firearm, live cartridges,cell phones, stolen gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 35lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash were seized from the trio, whiletwo are yet to be arrested, the official said.

The accused are dreaded criminals and have cases ofmurder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, robbery,possession of illegal weapons to their name, it was stated.

The accused have been booked under the MaharashtraControl of Organised Crime Act, the police said.

