UK PM Johnson's office kept up to date on AstraZeneca plant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office is being kept up to date from police and officials on what is happening at a factory in Wales that produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the factory was partially evacuated after it received a suspicious package and police said a bomb disposal unit was dealing with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)