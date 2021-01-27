UK PM Johnson's office kept up to date on AstraZeneca plant

UK PM Johnson's office kept up to date on AstraZeneca plantReuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:09 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office is being kept up to date from police and officials on what is happening at a factory in Wales that produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, his spokesman said on Wednesday.
Earlier, the factory was partially evacuated after it received a suspicious package and police said a bomb disposal unit was dealing with the incident.
