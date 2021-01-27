U.S. committee votes to advance Biden Transportation nominee

U.S. committee votes to advance Biden Transportation nomineeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:00 IST
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday voted 21-3 to approve President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, setting up a potential final vote by the full Senate as early as this week.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also ran for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president against Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
