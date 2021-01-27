Left Menu

Turkish authorities detain 126 Islamic State suspects - state media

Turkish authorities detained 126 people suspected of ties to the Islamic State militant group in nationwide operations, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Wednesday. Operations were carried out across 58 provinces to capture the suspects, whom TRT said were believed to be linked to Islamic State and financing the group.

Turkish authorities detained 126 people suspected of ties to the Islamic State militant group in nationwide operations, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Wednesday. Operations were carried out across 58 provinces to capture the suspects, whom TRT said were believed to be linked to Islamic State and financing the group. Authorities were still seeking 22 more suspects, it said.

Several weapons, documents, agendas with money transactions, as well as large amounts of money, were found during home raids, TRT said. Islamic State has conducted numerous attacks across Turkey, including on a nightclub in Istanbul on Jan. 1, 2017 in which 39 people were killed, and a bombing in the city's historic heart that killed 12 in 2016.

