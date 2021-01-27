Left Menu

Polish ruling restricting abortion rights to take effect on Wednesday

A Polish Constitutional Court verdict restricting abortion rights is expected to go into effect on Wednesday, Poland's government said on Twitter, three months after the verdict sparked nationwide protests. In October, the Constitutional Court said terminating pregnancies due to foetal defects should be illegal, ruling against the main exception for legal abortions in the largely Roman Catholic country.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:28 IST
Polish ruling restricting abortion rights to take effect on Wednesday

A Polish Constitutional Court verdict restricting abortion rights is expected to go into effect on Wednesday, Poland's government said on Twitter, three months after the verdict sparked nationwide protests.

In October, the Constitutional Court said terminating pregnancies due to foetal defects should be illegal, ruling against the main exception for legal abortions in the largely Roman Catholic country. Under the ruling, abortions are only permitted in cases of rape and incest, and when the mother's life or health is endangered.

Conservative values have taken a more prominent role in public life since the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party took power in 2015. Access to abortion has declined even without the legislative curbs as some doctors refuse to perform the procedure on religious grounds. Opponents of PiS have accused the party of influencing the court in its ruling, a charge the conservatives deny.

"No law-abiding government should respect this ruling," Borys Budka, leader of Poland's largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's wine industry heads to court to fight alcohol ban

South Africas wine industry said on Wednesday it had asked a court to allow the main wine-growing region to exempt itself from a ban on the sale of alcohol that was reinstated last month to ease pressure on hospitals during the COVID-19 pan...

Soccer-Musacchio completes switch from AC Milan to Lazio

Lazio have completed the signing of defender Mateo Musacchio from AC Milan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. The Argentinian centre back has moved to Rome on a permanent deal, but a club statement did not reveal the length of his co...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2210 hours EXPECTED STORIES An updated report of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Report of Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC in Bambolim.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-TENNIS-I...

Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala's prison term over, set free

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala was set free on Wednesday by authorities after shecompleted four years imprisonment in a jail here in a case ofdisproportionate assets, setting off celebrations by hersupporters in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021