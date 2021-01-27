Left Menu

Tripura: Police used water cannon, tear gas to disperse teachers protesting near CM's residence

Several protesters were injured on Wednesday after the Tripura police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesting teachers who blocked roads in front of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Dev's official quarters.

Several protesters were injured on Wednesday after the Tripura police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesting teachers who blocked roads in front of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Dev's official quarters. A few of the protesters have been injured while at least two police vehicles have been destroyed.

According to Arindam Nath, IG (Law and Order) of Tripura Police, till now 165 persons have been arrested including six women. "Since the area where the protest is taking place is next to the IGM hospital and VIP quarters, utmost care is being taken," said Arindam Nath, IG (Law and Order) of Tripura Police. Dipankar Debbarma, a leader of the protest alleged that the agitation had totally been peaceful for the last 52 days but the administration had dismantled their protesting makeshift camps at Paradise Chowmuhani area and which led to the road blockage in the front of the CM's residence.

He further claimed that over 40 agitators have been injured, with some of them suffering injuries on their head. "We are fighting a legal battle for our right," said Sima Debnath, a woman protester

Earlier in the day, restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were been imposed in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area due to ongoing agitation of the Joint Movement Committee of 10323 (a group of terminated teachers). As per the prohibitory order issued on Tuesday by Dr Shailesh K Yadav, District Magistrate and Collector, the prohibition will remain in force for a period of 24 hours with effect from 6 am of today.

Teachers in Tripura have been protesting against the scrapping of 10,323 teaching appointments across the state due to irregularities in the recruitment process. (ANI)

