Shivamogga blast: Minister warns those into illegal mining

Bengaluru, Jan 27 PTI Stringent action would be takenagainst those involved in illegal mining, Karnataka Mines andGeology Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Wednesday.The warning comes days after the blast in a stone-crushing facility on the outskirts of Shivamogga.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:21 IST
Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI): Stringent action would be takenagainst those involved in illegal mining, Karnataka Mines andGeology Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Wednesday.

The warning comes days after the blast in a stone-crushing facility on the outskirts of Shivamogga.

''We have information regarding illegal mining activities.

I have instructed the officials to prepare a list ofoffenders and submit a report. The government will takeaction against them,'' Nirani told reporters.

He said those accused in the blast case would be punishedas per the law.

Nirani said the person who supplied explosives which ledto the blast has been arrested and an FIR been registered.

''A task force will be formed under Shivamogga Tahsildar.

Officials have been instructed to submit a probe report in aweek,'' said the Minister.

He appealed to the Congress leaders not to make baselessallegations and asked them to submit proof on anyirregularities to the investigating officer.

The Minister said his department would conduct MiningAdalats to address the grievances of those indulging inmining activities on a small-scale.

The Adalats would take place in Mysuru, Belagavi,Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad.

Stating that the Adalats would be conducted on the lines ofIndustrial Adalats he had initiated as Industries Minister inhis previous stint, Nirani said over 75 per cent of problemsfaced at the local level would be resolved through Adalatsand there is no need for people to visit Bengaluru to getpermits.

Nirani said a mining institute would be set up in theKarnataka on the lines of Indian School of Mines.

The proposed institute would provide training toentrepreneurs and workers involved in mining.

We will discuss the proposal with the Chief Minister andthen decide on the location. The BDA or KIADB will have toallocate land if the institute was to come up in Bengaluruand there is no land problem,'' Nirani said.

