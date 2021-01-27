Suga says he and Biden agree to strengthen U.S.-Japan alliance

Suga says he and Biden agree to strengthen U.S.-Japan allianceReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:43 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he had agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call to strengthen their bilateral alliance, as China expands its economic and military might.
They also agreed to arrange a visit to the United States for Suga as early as possible, Suga told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
