White House climate envoy Kerry says issues US has with China will not be “traded” for climate

White House special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that no issues the United States has with China will be "traded" for climate.

"Obviously we have serious differences with China... the issues of theft of intellectual property and access to market in South China Sea run the list. We all know none of those issues will be traded for anything that has to do with climate," he said.

