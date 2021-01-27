Left Menu

Police detain brother of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny, search properties

Police in Moscow detained Oleg Navalny, the brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Wednesday during simultaneous searches of properties linked to the opposition politician, his allies said. Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, tweeted that Oleg had been in his brother's apartment as it was being searched.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:52 IST
Police detain brother of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny, search properties

Police in Moscow detained Oleg Navalny, the brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Wednesday during simultaneous searches of properties linked to the opposition politician, his allies said. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday to demand that the Kremlin release Alexei Navalny from jail, where he is serving a 30-day stint for alleged parole violations, which he denies.

Police had said the protests were illegal and detained close to 4,000 people. Navalny's allies plan to hold other rallies this Sunday. Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, tweeted that Oleg had been in his brother's apartment as it was being searched. It was not clear why he had been detained.

Oleg Navalny was released from prison in 2018 after serving three-and-a-half years for an embezzlement conviction that Navany's suppporters say was designed to put pressure on Alexei and smother dissent. Alexei was given a suspended sentence in the same case. Zhdanov said police appeared to be conducting the searches as part of an investigation into calls to hold protests, which breached restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of 'heavies' in masks. They started breaking down the door," he tweeted. Zhdanov also posted video taken at another location showing Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei's wife, telling police to wait for her lawyer to arrive as they banged loudly at the door.

Navalnaya's lawyer, Veronika Polyakova, was allowed inside the apartment by police after standing outside the door for several hours. "It used to be that touching the family was against the code of honour," Polyakova tweeted. "Now there is neither code, nor honour."

Police also searched the offices of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, his allies said. Photos on social media showed around 20 masked men waiting to gain entry. Navalny has not yet returned to his home since being poisoned and almost killed in Russia last summer. Last week he was arrested at the airport as he returned to Moscow from Germany, where was treated and recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory. The officials spe...

Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US has agreed to plead guilty and pay a 30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers, authorities said on Wednesday.Federal prosecutors in Detroit charged the company wi...

Actor Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana named in Delhi Police FIR related to Red Fort incidents

The Delhi Police has named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with Red Fort incidents, officials said on Wednesday.The Delhi Police has registered the case at Kotwali police station of...

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory.The officials spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021