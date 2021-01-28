Driver stages kidnapping of master's two kids for extortion

A driver and his relative werearrested from suburban Andheri here for allegedly stagingkidnapping of two children of a builder, for whom he worked,in a bid to extort Rs 1 crore, police said on Wednesday.

During the interrogation, the driver admitted that hehad hatched the conspiracy of kidnapping the twin children toget money for his daughter's marriage, an official said.

''The incident came to light when the father of thechildren, a real estate developer, approached the police onMonday evening with the complaint that his two kids had beenkidnapped,'' he said.

''He said the twins were abducted after his driver wasbeaten by the kidnappers when they were on their way back tohome in Juhu,'' the official said.

A kidnapper forcibly opened the door of the car andallegedly threatened the children and the driver and tooktheir car near Juhu PVR area, the complaint said.

''During the journey, the kidnapper gave sedatives tothe children and the driver. It said the kidnapper got downwith one child and the driver and put them in a school bus,while another child was kept in the car near Juhu PVR,'' headded.

After that, six kidnappers on three bikes took the cardriver out of the bus and took him on Juhu-Versova Road andallegedly thrashed him, the complaint said.

By that time, a police team reached the Juhu PVR areaand rescued one child, while the second child escaped with thehelp of people and alerted his family members about theincident.

''Meanwhile, the mother of the twins had received acall with the callers seeking Rs 1 crore,'' the police officialsaid.

''But as there were loose ends in the complaint, thepolice started interrogating the car driver. After questioninghim for 18 hours, he told the police that he had staged thekidnapping drama to get Rs 1 crore from his master for hisdaughter's marriage,'' he said.

The accused driver also had called one of his relativefrom Delhi to be part of the conspiracy and had promised himhalf of the extortion money, he said.

Police have arrested both the accused and claimed tohave cracked the case.

An FIR was registered at D N Nagar Police Stationunder various sections of the IPC.

